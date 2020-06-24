All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 East Broadwy - 95

1915 East Broadway Road · No Longer Available
Location

1915 East Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
package receiving
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
Welcome to Serrano Gardens

Call today: 480.969.5658
Hablamos Espanol

$499 1st Month Deal!!!

Your new home is located at / Hable hoy para su nuevo hogar!

1915 E. Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85204

Want more info on this unit? Call us today!

This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 800 Sq. Ft.

Welcome to Serrano Gardens!
We offer residents newly renovated apartments with the trendiest of modern amenities set within a charming atmosphere.

Conveniently located off the Loop 101, 202 and US 60 Freeway we are just minutes from ASU, Mill Avenue, Tempe Marketplace, Tempe Town Lake, Mesa Riverview and the Chicago Cubs Spring Training Stadium. Walk next door and check out the shoppes of Gilbert Rd Yummy! Serrano Gardens residents are minutes away from the Valley Metro Light Rail that provides a convenient and economical way to commute between downtown Mesa, Tempe and downtown Phoenix offering an extension that connects directly to Sky Harbor Airport. We know you are going to love our Community! So what are you waiting for, stop by today and choose your new renovated apartment home before they are all gone!

FREE APPLICATION ON LOOK AND LEASE
APPLICACION GRATIS EN APLICAR EL MISMO DIA

Features
- Faux Wood Floors
- Modernized Designer Finishes
- Upgraded Lighting

Community Amenities
- Shopping at Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, Sporting Events at ASU & Chicago Cubs Training Stadium
- Package Receiving
- Conveniently located to the Loop 101, 202, Hwy 60
- Reserved Covered Parking
- On-Site Maintenance & Management
- BBQ Grills/Picnic Area

Pet Policy
Pets Allowed - Max 2 Pets - 50 lb Limit - Restricted Breed

Income Requirements:
2.5 x monthly rent

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00-5:00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 East Broadwy - 95 have any available units?
1915 East Broadwy - 95 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 East Broadwy - 95 have?
Some of 1915 East Broadwy - 95's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 East Broadwy - 95 currently offering any rent specials?
1915 East Broadwy - 95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 East Broadwy - 95 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 East Broadwy - 95 is pet friendly.
Does 1915 East Broadwy - 95 offer parking?
Yes, 1915 East Broadwy - 95 offers parking.
Does 1915 East Broadwy - 95 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 East Broadwy - 95 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 East Broadwy - 95 have a pool?
No, 1915 East Broadwy - 95 does not have a pool.
Does 1915 East Broadwy - 95 have accessible units?
No, 1915 East Broadwy - 95 does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 East Broadwy - 95 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 East Broadwy - 95 does not have units with dishwashers.
