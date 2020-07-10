1836 N Stapley Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in convenient location, close to 202 and 101 freeways. Cozy fireplace in Family room, separate dining area, lots of natural light, and storage. Master bedroom has 2 closets and small balcony overlooking the backyard. Community pool. **2 pets max, under 20 lbs**



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



