All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1824 West Portobello Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1824 West Portobello Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1824 West Portobello Avenue

1824 West Portobello Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1824 West Portobello Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Palo Verde Park

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this newly remodeled home located in the heart of Mesa. With fresh paint, new kitchen counter tops, and beautiful new tile, this home is sure to impress your guests and family alike. Close to freeways, shopping, and the best restaurants in the city.
Tenant must provide own W/D+ Refrigerator
Rent Amount: $1300.00 + rental tax and 1%
Apply at http://www.worldclass247.com/
Please call before submitting an application
877-502-5858
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 West Portobello Avenue have any available units?
1824 West Portobello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1824 West Portobello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1824 West Portobello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 West Portobello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1824 West Portobello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1824 West Portobello Avenue offer parking?
No, 1824 West Portobello Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1824 West Portobello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 West Portobello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 West Portobello Avenue have a pool?
No, 1824 West Portobello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1824 West Portobello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1824 West Portobello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 West Portobello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 West Portobello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 West Portobello Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 West Portobello Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College