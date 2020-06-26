1815 N SPRING

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor unit in a nice/quiet community complete with yards and parks, perfect for kids. This spacious, open floor plan features a large living and dining area, large bedrooms, and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen comes complete with all of the appliances, solid surface counters, and stylish white cabinetry. Fresh paint and ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of private parking and a private storage unit. The Water, Sewer, Trash utility is included too! Don't miss out on this must see! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.