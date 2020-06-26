All apartments in Mesa
1815 N SPRING --

1815 North Spring · No Longer Available
Location

1815 North Spring, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, first floor unit in a nice/quiet community complete with yards and parks, perfect for kids. This spacious, open floor plan features a large living and dining area, large bedrooms, and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen comes complete with all of the appliances, solid surface counters, and stylish white cabinetry. Fresh paint and ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of private parking and a private storage unit. The Water, Sewer, Trash utility is included too! Don't miss out on this must see! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 N SPRING -- have any available units?
1815 N SPRING -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 N SPRING -- have?
Some of 1815 N SPRING --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 N SPRING -- currently offering any rent specials?
1815 N SPRING -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 N SPRING -- pet-friendly?
No, 1815 N SPRING -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1815 N SPRING -- offer parking?
Yes, 1815 N SPRING -- offers parking.
Does 1815 N SPRING -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 N SPRING -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 N SPRING -- have a pool?
No, 1815 N SPRING -- does not have a pool.
Does 1815 N SPRING -- have accessible units?
No, 1815 N SPRING -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 N SPRING -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 N SPRING -- has units with dishwashers.
