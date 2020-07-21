1811 S 39th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2- Story Home is located in Mesa at Val Vista and Baseline in Vista Village II. With 2265 s.f. of living space this home features a very-open living room, family room combined with formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar and tons of beautiful cabinets. Large master bedroom features ceiling fan with excellent light fixtures, huge dual vanity master bath, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Very roomy bedrooms. Back yard leads to private patio, easy low maintenance desert landscaped front and back yards for your enjoyment. Walking distance to Dana Park Village Square. Minutes from Freeway 60, Superstition Spring Center, 202 and 101. Enjoy all the amenities, pool, playground, clubhouse/rec room, well-maintained common area.