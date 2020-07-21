All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1811 S 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1811 S 39th Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

1811 S 39th Street

1811 South 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1811 South 39th Street, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2- Story Home is located in Mesa at Val Vista and Baseline in Vista Village II. With 2265 s.f. of living space this home features a very-open living room, family room combined with formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar and tons of beautiful cabinets. Large master bedroom features ceiling fan with excellent light fixtures, huge dual vanity master bath, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Very roomy bedrooms. Back yard leads to private patio, easy low maintenance desert landscaped front and back yards for your enjoyment. Walking distance to Dana Park Village Square. Minutes from Freeway 60, Superstition Spring Center, 202 and 101. Enjoy all the amenities, pool, playground, clubhouse/rec room, well-maintained common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 S 39th Street have any available units?
1811 S 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 S 39th Street have?
Some of 1811 S 39th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 S 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 S 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 S 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1811 S 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1811 S 39th Street offer parking?
No, 1811 S 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1811 S 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 S 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 S 39th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1811 S 39th Street has a pool.
Does 1811 S 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 S 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 S 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 S 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College