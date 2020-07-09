All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
1754 N Seton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1754 N Seton

1754 North Seton · No Longer Available
Location

1754 North Seton, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa Community Association

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7997fcc01e ----
Beautiful home located at Higley and Brown in a gated community. Property has a community pool, close to shopping, freeways, entertainment and schools. Home features vaulted ceilings, fans, covered patio, large master suite with separate tub and shower and neutral colors throughout. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Easy care desert landscaping.

12 Months

**Sorry No Pets On This One**

One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/Month (Waived W/ Proof Of Adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablenn
Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 N Seton have any available units?
1754 N Seton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 N Seton have?
Some of 1754 N Seton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 N Seton currently offering any rent specials?
1754 N Seton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 N Seton pet-friendly?
No, 1754 N Seton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1754 N Seton offer parking?
Yes, 1754 N Seton offers parking.
Does 1754 N Seton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1754 N Seton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 N Seton have a pool?
Yes, 1754 N Seton has a pool.
Does 1754 N Seton have accessible units?
No, 1754 N Seton does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 N Seton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 N Seton does not have units with dishwashers.

