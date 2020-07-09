1754 N Seton

Amenities

Beautiful home located at Higley and Brown in a gated community. Property has a community pool, close to shopping, freeways, entertainment and schools. Home features vaulted ceilings, fans, covered patio, large master suite with separate tub and shower and neutral colors throughout. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Easy care desert landscaping.



12 Months



**Sorry No Pets On This One**



One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/Month (Waived W/ Proof Of Adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablenn

