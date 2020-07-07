1722 E JEROME Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

AMAZING RENTAL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! Check out the VIDEO TOUR! Gilbert School District and close to many shops and restaurants! This is a well-maintained, clean and odor-free home, with a bedroom and full bath on the ground floor. Large fenced yard, separate court yard, and 2 car garage with built-in storage! Home also features skylights, in-door laundry with washer and dryer included, and walk-in pantry. Community features a pool and 2 parks. RENT INCLUDES: HOA, and Mesa rental tax. Cats and dogs welcome per owner's approval! Please no doggies over 50 lbs. Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet. Application Fee per Adult: $40. Earnest Deposit: $500 (applied to 1st month's rent). Security Deposit: $1,600. Cleaning Deposit: $300. **APPLICATION ACCEPTED 4/19** RENTAL CRITERIA: No Evictions, No Felonies, Verifiable monthly income 3x rent, Credit score 670 or above, No Smoking, Renter Insurance required, Pet breed restrictions. BE SAFE! For everyone's health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, NO PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE will be held. All parties who tour the home do so at their own risk. Thank you and stay healthy! LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/406944918