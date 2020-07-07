All apartments in Mesa
1722 E JEROME Avenue

1722 East Jerome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1722 East Jerome Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AMAZING RENTAL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! Check out the VIDEO TOUR! Gilbert School District and close to many shops and restaurants! This is a well-maintained, clean and odor-free home, with a bedroom and full bath on the ground floor. Large fenced yard, separate court yard, and 2 car garage with built-in storage! Home also features skylights, in-door laundry with washer and dryer included, and walk-in pantry. Community features a pool and 2 parks. RENT INCLUDES: HOA, and Mesa rental tax. Cats and dogs welcome per owner's approval! Please no doggies over 50 lbs. Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet. Application Fee per Adult: $40. Earnest Deposit: $500 (applied to 1st month's rent). Security Deposit: $1,600. Cleaning Deposit: $300. **APPLICATION ACCEPTED 4/19** RENTAL CRITERIA: No Evictions, No Felonies, Verifiable monthly income 3x rent, Credit score 670 or above, No Smoking, Renter Insurance required, Pet breed restrictions. BE SAFE! For everyone's health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, NO PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE will be held. All parties who tour the home do so at their own risk. Thank you and stay healthy! LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/406944918

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 E JEROME Avenue have any available units?
1722 E JEROME Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 E JEROME Avenue have?
Some of 1722 E JEROME Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 E JEROME Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 E JEROME Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 E JEROME Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 E JEROME Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1722 E JEROME Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1722 E JEROME Avenue offers parking.
Does 1722 E JEROME Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 E JEROME Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 E JEROME Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1722 E JEROME Avenue has a pool.
Does 1722 E JEROME Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 E JEROME Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 E JEROME Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 E JEROME Avenue has units with dishwashers.

