1722 E JEROME Avenue

Amenities
AMAZING RENTAL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! Check out the VIDEO TOUR! Gilbert School District and close to many shops and restaurants! This is a well-maintained, clean and odor-free home, with a bedroom and full bath on the ground floor. Large fenced yard, separate court yard, and 2 car garage with built-in storage! Home also features skylights, in-door laundry with washer and dryer included, and walk-in pantry. Community features a pool and 2 parks. RENT INCLUDES: HOA, and Mesa rental tax. Cats and dogs welcome per owner's approval! Please no doggies over 50 lbs. Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet. Application Fee per Adult: $40. Earnest Deposit: $500 (applied to 1st month's rent). Security Deposit: $1,600. Cleaning Deposit: $300. **APPLICATION ACCEPTED 4/19** RENTAL CRITERIA: No Evictions, No Felonies, Verifiable monthly income 3x rent, Credit score 670 or above, No Smoking, Renter Insurance required, Pet breed restrictions. BE SAFE! For everyone's health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, NO PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE will be held. All parties who tour the home do so at their own risk. Thank you and stay healthy! LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/406944918