1714 N. Nevada Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood. Great location with a short 2 minute drive to shopping and restaurants with easy access to the 202. Enjoy the beautiful greenbelt park about 200 feet away plus the botanical garden adjacent to the neighborhood. Fully remodeled in 2013, this home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living area, large kitchen with island and breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen area, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in every room! Large laundry room with extra storage (washer/dryer included). Large picturesque back yard with no neighbors behind, mature trees for shade, large grassy area, covered patio with ceiling fan, perfect for entertaining inside and out! Small storage shed included, 2 car garage, comes with all appliances. Owner will consider pets, Available for move-in July 24th.