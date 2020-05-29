All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1714 N. Nevada Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1714 N. Nevada Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 5:06 PM

1714 N. Nevada Way

1714 North Nevada Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1714 North Nevada Way, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood. Great location with a short 2 minute drive to shopping and restaurants with easy access to the 202. Enjoy the beautiful greenbelt park about 200 feet away plus the botanical garden adjacent to the neighborhood. Fully remodeled in 2013, this home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living area, large kitchen with island and breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen area, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in every room! Large laundry room with extra storage (washer/dryer included). Large picturesque back yard with no neighbors behind, mature trees for shade, large grassy area, covered patio with ceiling fan, perfect for entertaining inside and out! Small storage shed included, 2 car garage, comes with all appliances. Owner will consider pets, Available for move-in July 24th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 N. Nevada Way have any available units?
1714 N. Nevada Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 N. Nevada Way have?
Some of 1714 N. Nevada Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 N. Nevada Way currently offering any rent specials?
1714 N. Nevada Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 N. Nevada Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 N. Nevada Way is pet friendly.
Does 1714 N. Nevada Way offer parking?
Yes, 1714 N. Nevada Way offers parking.
Does 1714 N. Nevada Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 N. Nevada Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 N. Nevada Way have a pool?
No, 1714 N. Nevada Way does not have a pool.
Does 1714 N. Nevada Way have accessible units?
No, 1714 N. Nevada Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 N. Nevada Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 N. Nevada Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College