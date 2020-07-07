1513 S SINOVA

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a very spacious house in a gated community with community pool. Formal living and dining rooms, family room and dream kitchen. Bedroom with full bath on first floor. Kitchen has granite counters, island, extra work space, newer dishwasher and microwave, crown molding on cabinets, pantry and more! Upstairs, you'll find two more bedrooms, another full bathroom, TONS of storage and the master suite with walk in closet, double sinks and oversized shower. New carpet, sunscreens on all windows, new a/c units. Two car garage with epoxy floors, garage cabinets and workbench. All of this on one of the largest lots (almost twice the size of most!) in the neighborhood of San Michelle.