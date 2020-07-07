All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1513 S SINOVA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1513 S SINOVA --
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1513 S SINOVA --

1513 South Sinova Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1513 South Sinova Street, Mesa, AZ 85206
Stonegate Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a very spacious house in a gated community with community pool. Formal living and dining rooms, family room and dream kitchen. Bedroom with full bath on first floor. Kitchen has granite counters, island, extra work space, newer dishwasher and microwave, crown molding on cabinets, pantry and more! Upstairs, you'll find two more bedrooms, another full bathroom, TONS of storage and the master suite with walk in closet, double sinks and oversized shower. New carpet, sunscreens on all windows, new a/c units. Two car garage with epoxy floors, garage cabinets and workbench. All of this on one of the largest lots (almost twice the size of most!) in the neighborhood of San Michelle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 S SINOVA -- have any available units?
1513 S SINOVA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 S SINOVA -- have?
Some of 1513 S SINOVA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 S SINOVA -- currently offering any rent specials?
1513 S SINOVA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 S SINOVA -- pet-friendly?
No, 1513 S SINOVA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1513 S SINOVA -- offer parking?
Yes, 1513 S SINOVA -- offers parking.
Does 1513 S SINOVA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 S SINOVA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 S SINOVA -- have a pool?
Yes, 1513 S SINOVA -- has a pool.
Does 1513 S SINOVA -- have accessible units?
No, 1513 S SINOVA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 S SINOVA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 S SINOVA -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College