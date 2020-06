Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool media room

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage media room

1301 W Rio Salado Pkwy Unit 12 Available 04/01/19 2BR/BA - OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 16th, 2019 OPEN FROM 12:00-1:00PM



To apply, visit expressco.appfolio.com/listings



**********************LUXURY RENTAL**********************



TWO (2) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM + MEDIA ROOM -- LUXURY PATIO HOME. NEWLY REMODELED. PAINT IS A NEW TWO-TONE FINISH, CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GRANITE ISLAND WITH BUILT-IN BAR TOP, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, FRENCH DOORS OFF OF THE DINING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM LEADING OUT TO A COVERED PATIO AND VERY CUTE BACK YARD. THERE IS ALSO AN ATTACHED TWO (2) CAR GARAGE WITH AN AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPENER, SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY THE ARIZONA WEATHER



A MUST SEE!!!



THE HOME IS NEXT TO THE RECENTLY BUILT CHICAGO CUBS SPRING TRAINING CENTER, MESA RIVER VIEW SHOPPING CENTER, TEMPE MARKET PLACE, AND ASU.



VERY CLOSE TO THE 202, 60, AND 101 FREEWAYS.



CROSS STREETS ARE RIO SALADO PARKWAY AND ALMA SCHOOL RD. 1301 W. RIO SALADO PRKY, MESA, AZ 85201.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFO CALL JAMES AT 480-593-7420



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4754270)