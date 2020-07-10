All apartments in Mesa
126 N Fraser Dr E

126 North Fraser Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

126 North Fraser Drive East, Mesa, AZ 85203
Fraser Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PREMIUM Central Mesa location in the highly desired Historic District of Fraser Fields Doctors Row. Rare Opportunity to own this Mid Century Modern Gem. The possibilities are endless. Use your imagination to complete a retro style rehab to exit near $300,000. Live or Rent with light improvements. This custom home features stylish built-ins, Fireplace, Large Open Room to the Backyard, and 3 Large Bedrooms. Extra Large 2 Car Garage with 2 Utility Rooms. Large Irrigated 1/3 Acre Lot features majestic mature trees, grass and a large patio. New Windows and exterior doors throughout. Walk and enjoy the Downtown attractions. Close to 202,101, & US60. NET TO SELLER $245,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 N Fraser Dr E have any available units?
126 N Fraser Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 126 N Fraser Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
126 N Fraser Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 N Fraser Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 126 N Fraser Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 126 N Fraser Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 126 N Fraser Dr E offers parking.
Does 126 N Fraser Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 N Fraser Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 N Fraser Dr E have a pool?
No, 126 N Fraser Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 126 N Fraser Dr E have accessible units?
No, 126 N Fraser Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 126 N Fraser Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 N Fraser Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 N Fraser Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 N Fraser Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.

