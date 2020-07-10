126 N Fraser Dr E

Amenities

PREMIUM Central Mesa location in the highly desired Historic District of Fraser Fields Doctors Row. Rare Opportunity to own this Mid Century Modern Gem. The possibilities are endless. Use your imagination to complete a retro style rehab to exit near $300,000. Live or Rent with light improvements. This custom home features stylish built-ins, Fireplace, Large Open Room to the Backyard, and 3 Large Bedrooms. Extra Large 2 Car Garage with 2 Utility Rooms. Large Irrigated 1/3 Acre Lot features majestic mature trees, grass and a large patio. New Windows and exterior doors throughout. Walk and enjoy the Downtown attractions. Close to 202,101, & US60. NET TO SELLER $245,000.