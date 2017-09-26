All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1258 E Marilyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1258 E Marilyn Ave
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1258 E Marilyn Ave

1258 East Marilyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1258 East Marilyn Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1258 E Marilyn Ave Available 02/21/20 3 Bd house - Mesa- single level - Huge backyard - Tile- - Available 02/21/20- sorry no showings yet

Mesa Home
3 Bedroom
2 Bath
1 Story
Tile in house entire home except bedrooms- wood flooring
HUGE backyard
Laundry room
1266 sq ft
Kitchen has large breakfast bar open to dining/family area
Master bedroom has sliders to backyard
1 Car carport
Ceiling fans
Large covered patio

$1310 + tax per month, $800 refundable deposit, $20 application fee per adult.
2 pets okay with $200 deposit each - breed restrictions apply.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!

Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2361878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 E Marilyn Ave have any available units?
1258 E Marilyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 E Marilyn Ave have?
Some of 1258 E Marilyn Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 E Marilyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1258 E Marilyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 E Marilyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 E Marilyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1258 E Marilyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1258 E Marilyn Ave offers parking.
Does 1258 E Marilyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 E Marilyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 E Marilyn Ave have a pool?
No, 1258 E Marilyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1258 E Marilyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1258 E Marilyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 E Marilyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 E Marilyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College