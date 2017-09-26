Amenities
1258 E Marilyn Ave Available 02/21/20 3 Bd house - Mesa- single level - Huge backyard - Tile- - Available 02/21/20- sorry no showings yet
Mesa Home
3 Bedroom
2 Bath
1 Story
Tile in house entire home except bedrooms- wood flooring
HUGE backyard
Laundry room
1266 sq ft
Kitchen has large breakfast bar open to dining/family area
Master bedroom has sliders to backyard
1 Car carport
Ceiling fans
Large covered patio
$1310 + tax per month, $800 refundable deposit, $20 application fee per adult.
2 pets okay with $200 deposit each - breed restrictions apply.
12 month lease.
No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!
Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com
