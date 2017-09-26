Amenities

1258 E Marilyn Ave Available 02/21/20 3 Bd house - Mesa- single level - Huge backyard - Tile- - Available 02/21/20- sorry no showings yet



Mesa Home

3 Bedroom

2 Bath

1 Story

Tile in house entire home except bedrooms- wood flooring

HUGE backyard

Laundry room

1266 sq ft

Kitchen has large breakfast bar open to dining/family area

Master bedroom has sliders to backyard

1 Car carport

Ceiling fans

Large covered patio



$1310 + tax per month, $800 refundable deposit, $20 application fee per adult.

2 pets okay with $200 deposit each - breed restrictions apply.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!



Call Diana today 480-966-2170.

Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com



Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate

263 W 3rd Pl

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-966-2170

DB - D Creason

Equal Housing Opportunity



