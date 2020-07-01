All apartments in Mesa
123 S BERMUDA Circle
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

123 S BERMUDA Circle

123 S Bermuda Cir · No Longer Available
Location

123 S Bermuda Cir, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern new (Built in 2018) single story home with three large bedrooms, two bathrooms with dual sinks each, a formal living room and dining room, a great room with kitchen granite island bar and counters. This all-tile home features upgraded kitchen stainless steel gas appliances, dual-pane low-E windows, ceiling fans throughout, a 14-SEER AC unit, gas heat and hot water heater, front and rear patios, and an insulated 2-car garage door. Yard is all gravel, and landlord pays for monthly maintenance. You will love this quiet, central Mesa community with a large grassy park, child play area, and picnic cabana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

