Mesa, AZ
11013 E. Flossmoor Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11013 E. Flossmoor Circle

11013 East Flossmoor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11013 East Flossmoor Circle, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Cul De Sac Property Private Pool - Beautiful Cul-De Sac Home with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a sparkling pool with waterfall! Home sits in the quite CUL-De sac next park and basketball court. No homes to the east side! Open and bright floor-plan with large great room. Kitchen has a big pantry with upgraded cabinets, flat top range, micro and huge island! Dinning area has upgraded light fixture and tile t/o. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, upgraded ceiling fan and light fixtures. Your private back yard has over-sized patio and salt water pebble-tec pool with waterfall! Don't miss this beautiful home!
Pool Service is Included w/monthly rent:) New Tile and Paint throughout!

Please contact Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
Applications online at: ArizonaEliteProperties.com

(RLNE2374946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle have any available units?
11013 E. Flossmoor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle have?
Some of 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11013 E. Flossmoor Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle offer parking?
No, 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle has a pool.
Does 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle have accessible units?
No, 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11013 E. Flossmoor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
