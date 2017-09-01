11013 E. Flossmoor Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool

Cul De Sac Property Private Pool - Beautiful Cul-De Sac Home with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a sparkling pool with waterfall! Home sits in the quite CUL-De sac next park and basketball court. No homes to the east side! Open and bright floor-plan with large great room. Kitchen has a big pantry with upgraded cabinets, flat top range, micro and huge island! Dinning area has upgraded light fixture and tile t/o. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, upgraded ceiling fan and light fixtures. Your private back yard has over-sized patio and salt water pebble-tec pool with waterfall! Don't miss this beautiful home!

Pool Service is Included w/monthly rent:) New Tile and Paint throughout!



Please contact Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com

Applications online at: ArizonaEliteProperties.com



(RLNE2374946)