745 W Derringer Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub new construction

Location, Location. Brand new home in Chandler offers 4 bedroom with a LOFT, 3 full bath, Chef kitchen, beautiful upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter top with back splash, blinds, Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop, built in microwave and oven, refridgertor, washer and dryer. Beautiful community amenities include sparkling pool, hot tub, full fitness center and outdoor area to entertain friends and family. Move in ready located with easy access to 202 and 101, shopping, restaurants, minutes from Downtown Chandler and Chandler mall, Chandler Regional Hospital, near the new Banner Hospital on Alma School. Award winning Hamilton High School and Chandler School, easy access to Great Hearts Chandler Prep.