Maricopa County, AZ
745 W Derringer Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

745 W Derringer Way

745 W Derringer Way · No Longer Available
Location

745 W Derringer Way, Maricopa County, AZ 85286

Amenities

Location, Location. Brand new home in Chandler offers 4 bedroom with a LOFT, 3 full bath, Chef kitchen, beautiful upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter top with back splash, blinds, Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop, built in microwave and oven, refridgertor, washer and dryer. Beautiful community amenities include sparkling pool, hot tub, full fitness center and outdoor area to entertain friends and family. Move in ready located with easy access to 202 and 101, shopping, restaurants, minutes from Downtown Chandler and Chandler mall, Chandler Regional Hospital, near the new Banner Hospital on Alma School. Award winning Hamilton High School and Chandler School, easy access to Great Hearts Chandler Prep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 W Derringer Way have any available units?
745 W Derringer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 745 W Derringer Way have?
Some of 745 W Derringer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 W Derringer Way currently offering any rent specials?
745 W Derringer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 W Derringer Way pet-friendly?
No, 745 W Derringer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 745 W Derringer Way offer parking?
No, 745 W Derringer Way does not offer parking.
Does 745 W Derringer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 W Derringer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 W Derringer Way have a pool?
Yes, 745 W Derringer Way has a pool.
Does 745 W Derringer Way have accessible units?
No, 745 W Derringer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 745 W Derringer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 W Derringer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 W Derringer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 W Derringer Way does not have units with air conditioning.
