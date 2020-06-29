5310 N PAJARO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT SORRY NOT PET FRIENDLY - spacious home in gated community offering 4457 sq with a HUGE loft - home sits on oversized lot backing to common area viewed thru wrought iron fence and views of mountains - 2 fireplaces - 1 surrounded by glass windows around - spacious kitchen with newer black appliances - breakfast bar / island perfect for entertaining or prep - gas stove - sunken family room with fireplace and bar- 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs - custom paint throughout - large upstairs master bedroom with his and her closets - separate tub and shower - large walkout balcony with sliders off master and loft area - mature backyard landscape with fruit trees -