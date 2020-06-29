All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 5310 N PAJARO Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
5310 N PAJARO Court
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

5310 N PAJARO Court

5310 North Pajaro Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5310 North Pajaro Court, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT SORRY NOT PET FRIENDLY - spacious home in gated community offering 4457 sq with a HUGE loft - home sits on oversized lot backing to common area viewed thru wrought iron fence and views of mountains - 2 fireplaces - 1 surrounded by glass windows around - spacious kitchen with newer black appliances - breakfast bar / island perfect for entertaining or prep - gas stove - sunken family room with fireplace and bar- 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs - custom paint throughout - large upstairs master bedroom with his and her closets - separate tub and shower - large walkout balcony with sliders off master and loft area - mature backyard landscape with fruit trees -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have any available units?
5310 N PAJARO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 5310 N PAJARO Court have?
Some of 5310 N PAJARO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 N PAJARO Court currently offering any rent specials?
5310 N PAJARO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 N PAJARO Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 N PAJARO Court is pet friendly.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court offer parking?
Yes, 5310 N PAJARO Court offers parking.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have a pool?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not have a pool.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have accessible units?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 N PAJARO Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave
Tolleson, AZ 85353
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College