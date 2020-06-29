5310 North Pajaro Court, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT SORRY NOT PET FRIENDLY - spacious home in gated community offering 4457 sq with a HUGE loft - home sits on oversized lot backing to common area viewed thru wrought iron fence and views of mountains - 2 fireplaces - 1 surrounded by glass windows around - spacious kitchen with newer black appliances - breakfast bar / island perfect for entertaining or prep - gas stove - sunken family room with fireplace and bar- 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs - custom paint throughout - large upstairs master bedroom with his and her closets - separate tub and shower - large walkout balcony with sliders off master and loft area - mature backyard landscape with fruit trees -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have any available units?
5310 N PAJARO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 5310 N PAJARO Court have?
Some of 5310 N PAJARO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 N PAJARO Court currently offering any rent specials?
5310 N PAJARO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 N PAJARO Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 N PAJARO Court is pet friendly.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court offer parking?
Yes, 5310 N PAJARO Court offers parking.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have a pool?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not have a pool.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have accessible units?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 N PAJARO Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 N PAJARO Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 N PAJARO Court does not have units with air conditioning.