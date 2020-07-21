23724 S 126TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Private over 1 acre lot in unincorporated area. NO HOA. Single level house over 3000 square feet. A wonderful custom home. Home is filled with many custom details. High ceilings. A nice 5 bedroom, Den and 3 full bath. Gourmet kitchen with pot filler faucet, granite counter top, beautiful cabinetry, gas stove, built-in refrigerator and high-end appliances. Snail shower in master bedroom. 3 large car garages with a decorative pass through garage door on the opposite side. Lots of extra rooms for storages and boy's toys. A nice extended cover patio. Horse are allowed. Irrigated lot. Must see. Dont miss it. For your safety and to allow for safe social distancing we're providing real-time virtual tour. Please call us to make an appointment for an real-time virtual tour to tour this property.