All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 23724 S 126TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
23724 S 126TH Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

23724 S 126TH Street

23724 South 126th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23724 South 126th Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private over 1 acre lot in unincorporated area. NO HOA. Single level house over 3000 square feet. A wonderful custom home. Home is filled with many custom details. High ceilings. A nice 5 bedroom, Den and 3 full bath. Gourmet kitchen with pot filler faucet, granite counter top, beautiful cabinetry, gas stove, built-in refrigerator and high-end appliances. Snail shower in master bedroom. 3 large car garages with a decorative pass through garage door on the opposite side. Lots of extra rooms for storages and boy's toys. A nice extended cover patio. Horse are allowed. Irrigated lot. Must see. Dont miss it. For your safety and to allow for safe social distancing we're providing real-time virtual tour. Please call us to make an appointment for an real-time virtual tour to tour this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23724 S 126TH Street have any available units?
23724 S 126TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 23724 S 126TH Street have?
Some of 23724 S 126TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23724 S 126TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
23724 S 126TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23724 S 126TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 23724 S 126TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 23724 S 126TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 23724 S 126TH Street offers parking.
Does 23724 S 126TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23724 S 126TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23724 S 126TH Street have a pool?
No, 23724 S 126TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 23724 S 126TH Street have accessible units?
No, 23724 S 126TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23724 S 126TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23724 S 126TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23724 S 126TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23724 S 126TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College