23619 N 105TH Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:17 AM

23619 N 105TH Lane

23619 North 105th Lane · (888) 832-8647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23619 North 105th Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED Vacation Rental. Nightly Rate is $1,000. Resort-style, single family home on an ACRE LOT; offers endless upgrades including a CASITA for unlimited possibilities. This exquisite home boasts excellent curb appeal and an elegant interior. Gorgeous finishes of rich wood cabinetry, granite and built-ins create a DREAM KITCHEN. Old-World/Castle-Style charm and modern luxuries. 12-16 foot ceilings. 5,281 SF on 1-level; completely upgraded throughout. A relaxing oasis in the Northwest Valley. Heated POOL/SPA for year-round enjoyment. 7-Bdrms, 5.5-Baths, large kitchen, 2 dining areas, living room w/wine bar, recreation area, 2-fireplaces and a 3-Car garage. Master suite w/huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, standing shower and Jacuzzi tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23619 N 105TH Lane have any available units?
23619 N 105TH Lane has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23619 N 105TH Lane have?
Some of 23619 N 105TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23619 N 105TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23619 N 105TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23619 N 105TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23619 N 105TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 23619 N 105TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23619 N 105TH Lane offers parking.
Does 23619 N 105TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23619 N 105TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23619 N 105TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23619 N 105TH Lane has a pool.
Does 23619 N 105TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 23619 N 105TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23619 N 105TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23619 N 105TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 23619 N 105TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23619 N 105TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
