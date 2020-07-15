23619 N 105TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED Vacation Rental. Nightly Rate is $1,000. Resort-style, single family home on an ACRE LOT; offers endless upgrades including a CASITA for unlimited possibilities. This exquisite home boasts excellent curb appeal and an elegant interior. Gorgeous finishes of rich wood cabinetry, granite and built-ins create a DREAM KITCHEN. Old-World/Castle-Style charm and modern luxuries. 12-16 foot ceilings. 5,281 SF on 1-level; completely upgraded throughout. A relaxing oasis in the Northwest Valley. Heated POOL/SPA for year-round enjoyment. 7-Bdrms, 5.5-Baths, large kitchen, 2 dining areas, living room w/wine bar, recreation area, 2-fireplaces and a 3-Car garage. Master suite w/huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, standing shower and Jacuzzi tub.