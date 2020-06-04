Amenities

234 Leisure World Available 09/01/20 45+ Active Adult Community Seasonal Rental Available September - December 2020 - Available September 2020 - December 31, 2020 Walk in and relax, in this completely furnished home with 2 master bedroom suites for privacy. Both with king beds and full bathrooms. 2 car garage, with golf cart, beautifully furnished. Den with two desks for your computer time, lovely front patio for grilling or lounging. Living room has reclining sofa, love seat and easy chair. Enclosed and air conditioned Arizona room with sofa and game table. Just bring your suitcase and you will feel right at home. Ask about our summer rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4090371)