Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

234 Leisure World

234 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
Location

234 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 Leisure World · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
234 Leisure World Available 09/01/20 45+ Active Adult Community Seasonal Rental Available September - December 2020 - Available September 2020 - December 31, 2020 Walk in and relax, in this completely furnished home with 2 master bedroom suites for privacy. Both with king beds and full bathrooms. 2 car garage, with golf cart, beautifully furnished. Den with two desks for your computer time, lovely front patio for grilling or lounging. Living room has reclining sofa, love seat and easy chair. Enclosed and air conditioned Arizona room with sofa and game table. Just bring your suitcase and you will feel right at home. Ask about our summer rates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4090371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Leisure World have any available units?
234 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Leisure World have?
Some of 234 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
234 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 234 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 234 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 234 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 234 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Leisure World have a pool?
No, 234 Leisure World does not have a pool.
Does 234 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 234 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 234 Leisure World has units with air conditioning.
