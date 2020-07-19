All apartments in Maricopa County
18526 W Desert Trumpet Road
18526 W Desert Trumpet Road

18526 W Desert Trumpet Rd · No Longer Available
Location

18526 W Desert Trumpet Rd, Maricopa County, AZ 85395

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Home is Vacant AND Scoured/Cleaned. Please Remove shoes upon entering. Upgrades throughout include Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel gas appliance package including refrigerator, quartz counters, and white cabinetry with 42'' upper cabinets. Upgraded luxury bath package includes custom tile surrounds in showers with a rain shower in Master Bath and quartz countertops in all baths. Oversized grey plank-type tile with upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. The home features two bedrooms, Den, 2 Baths and a large Great Room with a 12' Sliding Glass Door overlooking the backyard and large covered patio!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road have any available units?
18526 W Desert Trumpet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road have?
Some of 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road currently offering any rent specials?
18526 W Desert Trumpet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road pet-friendly?
No, 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road offer parking?
Yes, 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road offers parking.
Does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road have a pool?
No, 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road does not have a pool.
Does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road have accessible units?
No, 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18526 W Desert Trumpet Road does not have units with air conditioning.
