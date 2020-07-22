13828 W Berridge Lane

13828 West Berridge Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
A must see in Dreaming Summit! 3 bd 2 bath comes with all appliances! Nice open floor plan with carpet and tile in all the right places. Quick approval process, please call today to schedule your private showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
