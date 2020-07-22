All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

13828 W Berridge Lane

13828 West Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13828 West Berridge Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
A must see in Dreaming Summit! 3 bd 2 bath comes with all appliances! Nice open floor plan with carpet and tile in all the right places. Quick approval process, please call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13828 W Berridge Lane have any available units?
13828 W Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 13828 W Berridge Lane have?
Some of 13828 W Berridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13828 W Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13828 W Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13828 W Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13828 W Berridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 13828 W Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13828 W Berridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13828 W Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13828 W Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13828 W Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13828 W Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13828 W Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13828 W Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13828 W Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13828 W Berridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13828 W Berridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13828 W Berridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
