Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

12905 W RINCON Drive

12905 West Rincon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12905 West Rincon Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85375
Corte Bella Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
YOUR DREAM RETIREMENT IN CORTE BELLA AWAITS. Classic Santa Barbara/Tuscan style architecture. This San Marco floor plan has a restful pavered front courtyard leading to turret entry. Step into an expansive great room/open kitchen concept with large windows and French doors across the south side....a bright, airy room. Gas Fireplace creates a wonderful ambience. Huge master bedroom suite with double sinks, walk-in shower and big walk-in closet. Large pavered patio in partially fenced back yard. Garage is two and a half stalls with high end cabinets and a doggy wash sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12905 W RINCON Drive have any available units?
12905 W RINCON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 12905 W RINCON Drive have?
Some of 12905 W RINCON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12905 W RINCON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12905 W RINCON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12905 W RINCON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12905 W RINCON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12905 W RINCON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12905 W RINCON Drive offers parking.
Does 12905 W RINCON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12905 W RINCON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12905 W RINCON Drive have a pool?
No, 12905 W RINCON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12905 W RINCON Drive have accessible units?
No, 12905 W RINCON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12905 W RINCON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12905 W RINCON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12905 W RINCON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12905 W RINCON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
