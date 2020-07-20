12905 W RINCON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

YOUR DREAM RETIREMENT IN CORTE BELLA AWAITS. Classic Santa Barbara/Tuscan style architecture. This San Marco floor plan has a restful pavered front courtyard leading to turret entry. Step into an expansive great room/open kitchen concept with large windows and French doors across the south side....a bright, airy room. Gas Fireplace creates a wonderful ambience. Huge master bedroom suite with double sinks, walk-in shower and big walk-in closet. Large pavered patio in partially fenced back yard. Garage is two and a half stalls with high end cabinets and a doggy wash sink.