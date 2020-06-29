All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 4791 North 150th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
4791 North 150th Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:37 PM

4791 North 150th Avenue

4791 North 150th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4791 North 150th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths is available to call home right away! It also has an open den/office area in the front of the home. With granite counters, ceramic tile in all the right places, spa tub in the master with dual sinks, three car garage and more. Close to schools, freeways, and shopping. House is located in Palm Valley neighborhood. Sorry no smoking or cats allowed. PJH Lease only. Renter's Insurance is Required. Pets on Lessor approval. W/D & refrigerator not included. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4791 North 150th Avenue have any available units?
4791 North 150th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 4791 North 150th Avenue have?
Some of 4791 North 150th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4791 North 150th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4791 North 150th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4791 North 150th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4791 North 150th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4791 North 150th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4791 North 150th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4791 North 150th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4791 North 150th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4791 North 150th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4791 North 150th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4791 North 150th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4791 North 150th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4791 North 150th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4791 North 150th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4791 North 150th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4791 North 150th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College