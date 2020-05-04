All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

4359 N 152ND Drive

4359 North 152nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4359 North 152nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home... This beautiful home is clean and ready for a new tenant! This newly remodeled home offers new carpet, new wood tile flooring, new appliances and new fixtures. You will love this split floor plan which offers a large master bedroom.. huge walk in closet... a den/office and three additional nice size bedrooms and a Jack-in-Jill bathroom. This home has a large formal living room, formal dining area, a family room and eat-in-kitchen. This home is close to shopping and the military base. Please call today to schedule an appointment to view this wonderful property... You will love it! Tenants to verify schools... Landscaping will be completed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4359 N 152ND Drive have any available units?
4359 N 152ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 4359 N 152ND Drive have?
Some of 4359 N 152ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4359 N 152ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4359 N 152ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4359 N 152ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4359 N 152ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 4359 N 152ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4359 N 152ND Drive offers parking.
Does 4359 N 152ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4359 N 152ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4359 N 152ND Drive have a pool?
No, 4359 N 152ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4359 N 152ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 4359 N 152ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4359 N 152ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4359 N 152ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4359 N 152ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4359 N 152ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
