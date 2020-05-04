4359 N 152ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home... This beautiful home is clean and ready for a new tenant! This newly remodeled home offers new carpet, new wood tile flooring, new appliances and new fixtures. You will love this split floor plan which offers a large master bedroom.. huge walk in closet... a den/office and three additional nice size bedrooms and a Jack-in-Jill bathroom. This home has a large formal living room, formal dining area, a family room and eat-in-kitchen. This home is close to shopping and the military base. Please call today to schedule an appointment to view this wonderful property... You will love it! Tenants to verify schools... Landscaping will be completed prior to move in.