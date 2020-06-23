4326 N 186TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Everything is like NEW! Less than 3 years old! You have to see this gorgeous home!!! Owner was meticulous in keeping everything spotless. Beautiful gourmet kitchen every chef will enjoy!! The spacious floor plan allows you to entertain effortlessly!! The extended paver patio allows you to blend your inside and outside living. Nestled close to the White Tank Mountains...this home provides you with a quiet and peaceful retreat from city congestion...with amazing mountain sunsets. Dining, shopping, and entertainment are only minutes away in Goodyear, Verrado, and Surprise. Easy access to the 303 and I-10 for all your commuting needs. And only minutes away from Luke AFB. Gazebo pictured is not included.