401 S 166th Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

All the space you need, plus the fun you want with this 5bed (+Loft), 3.5bath Goodyear home with sparkling pool & SOLAR, available now! Living / sitting room up front, large kitchen, complete w/ granite, stainless steel & step in pantry that opens to dining area & family room. 1 bedroom downstairs, along w/ full & half bathrooms! Step out back to large back yard w/ cool deck & easy landscaping, both surrounding a sparkling pool. Upstairs to master suite- dual sinks, separate tub & shower & walk in closet. 3 more brs upstairs, + massive loft area & additional built in storage. Laundry room, including W/D, is upstairs so putting away laundry is a snap! Fantastic location is walking distance to playground AND Copper Trails School. Solar panels in place, Owner paid but you get the benefits!!