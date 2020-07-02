All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

401 S 166th Drive

401 South 166th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

401 South 166th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
All the space you need, plus the fun you want with this 5bed (+Loft), 3.5bath Goodyear home with sparkling pool & SOLAR, available now! Living / sitting room up front, large kitchen, complete w/ granite, stainless steel & step in pantry that opens to dining area & family room. 1 bedroom downstairs, along w/ full & half bathrooms! Step out back to large back yard w/ cool deck & easy landscaping, both surrounding a sparkling pool. Upstairs to master suite- dual sinks, separate tub & shower & walk in closet. 3 more brs upstairs, + massive loft area & additional built in storage. Laundry room, including W/D, is upstairs so putting away laundry is a snap! Fantastic location is walking distance to playground AND Copper Trails School. Solar panels in place, Owner paid but you get the benefits!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S 166th Drive have any available units?
401 S 166th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 401 S 166th Drive have?
Some of 401 S 166th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S 166th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 S 166th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S 166th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 S 166th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 401 S 166th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 S 166th Drive offers parking.
Does 401 S 166th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S 166th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S 166th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 401 S 166th Drive has a pool.
Does 401 S 166th Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 S 166th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S 166th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 S 166th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 S 166th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 S 166th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

