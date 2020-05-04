All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
2723 North 145th Avenue
2723 North 145th Avenue

2723 North 145th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2723 North 145th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Simply divine 4-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 3-Car garage plus Den and Study for rent in the desirable Palm Valley subdivision! This home is both spacious and open. This home features a Living Room, Den, a Formal Dining Room coupled with a Kitchen made for a gourmet chef to include an eat-in kitchen. Additional features include 16" tile, neutral two-tone paint, plantation shutters through out, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans. Kitchen features include Granite counter tops, an Island with sink and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom is incredible and open featuring a large over sized closet and a Master bathroom with dual sinks, a vanity area and separated shower and tub. Guest Bathroom additionally features dual sinks. The backyard features a huge lush green yard with mature landscaping and a covered patio! Community features a Swimming Pool, Whirlpool Spa, Biking/ Walking paths, Playground and a Clubhouse on location!! Conveniently located nearby a Golf Course. $500.00 off move-in costs if moved in on or before 11/10/2018 *OAC!!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,775.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 North 145th Avenue have any available units?
2723 North 145th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2723 North 145th Avenue have?
Some of 2723 North 145th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 North 145th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2723 North 145th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 North 145th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2723 North 145th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2723 North 145th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2723 North 145th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2723 North 145th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 North 145th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 North 145th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2723 North 145th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2723 North 145th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2723 North 145th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 North 145th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 North 145th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2723 North 145th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2723 North 145th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
