2723 North 145th Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool garage hot tub

Simply divine 4-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 3-Car garage plus Den and Study for rent in the desirable Palm Valley subdivision! This home is both spacious and open. This home features a Living Room, Den, a Formal Dining Room coupled with a Kitchen made for a gourmet chef to include an eat-in kitchen. Additional features include 16" tile, neutral two-tone paint, plantation shutters through out, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans. Kitchen features include Granite counter tops, an Island with sink and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom is incredible and open featuring a large over sized closet and a Master bathroom with dual sinks, a vanity area and separated shower and tub. Guest Bathroom additionally features dual sinks. The backyard features a huge lush green yard with mature landscaping and a covered patio! Community features a Swimming Pool, Whirlpool Spa, Biking/ Walking paths, Playground and a Clubhouse on location!! Conveniently located nearby a Golf Course. $500.00 off move-in costs if moved in on or before 11/10/2018 *OAC!!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,775.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.