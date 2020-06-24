All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2461 142 Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2461 142 Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

2461 142 Ave

2461 N 142nd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2461 N 142nd Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Live in a resort style gated community in a beautiful, safe and quiet neighbourhood surrounded by a golf course.

LOCATION: This fabulous home is located in the heart of Palm Valley with spectacular views from every window to enjoy the stunning Arizonas sunrises and sunsets. You will have many quality restaurants, parks, shopping, fitness facilities, banks, medical and other services nearby and an easy access to I 10, 101 and 303 only 20-25 min to the airport and downtown Phoenix.

FACILITIES: Fabulous community pool, tennis court, volleyball court and exclusive to residents and guests club house with BBQ, pool tables, table tennis and game room.
Walking distance to the Club House, the immaculate community pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball, kids play ground, etc.*

THE HOUSE: It is fully furnished and equipped with anything you may need, move-in ready with all the conveniences of home away from home.

Beautiful, bright eat-in kitchen with marble countertops and, huge island. Formal dining room is ready for your guests.

Enjoy the 3 spacious bedrooms each with a separate walk-in closet, vanity and a balcony for privacy and solitude.

Immaculate and spacious Master Bedroom with His/Her vanity, big tab, separate shower and a huge walking closet for Him and Her.

Best quality sun screened on all windows for your protection during the hot summer days.

The covered, paved patio is overseeing the Tees of Palm Valley Golf Course with amazing views!!! It is equipped with gas BBQ, patio set, fan and professionally landscaped and ready for you to enjoy!

RENTAL OPTIONS:

- Long term Furnished without utilities - $2250

- Long term unfurnished (at least one year lease) without utilities and without the casita $ 1750

HOA and Pest control are included.

Should have: good references and clear credit record.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 142 Ave have any available units?
2461 142 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2461 142 Ave have?
Some of 2461 142 Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 142 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2461 142 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 142 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2461 142 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2461 142 Ave offer parking?
No, 2461 142 Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2461 142 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 142 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 142 Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2461 142 Ave has a pool.
Does 2461 142 Ave have accessible units?
No, 2461 142 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 142 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2461 142 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2461 142 Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2461 142 Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College