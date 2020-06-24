2461 142 Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room playground pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Live in a resort style gated community in a beautiful, safe and quiet neighbourhood surrounded by a golf course.



LOCATION: This fabulous home is located in the heart of Palm Valley with spectacular views from every window to enjoy the stunning Arizonas sunrises and sunsets. You will have many quality restaurants, parks, shopping, fitness facilities, banks, medical and other services nearby and an easy access to I 10, 101 and 303 only 20-25 min to the airport and downtown Phoenix.



FACILITIES: Fabulous community pool, tennis court, volleyball court and exclusive to residents and guests club house with BBQ, pool tables, table tennis and game room.

Walking distance to the Club House, the immaculate community pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball, kids play ground, etc.*



THE HOUSE: It is fully furnished and equipped with anything you may need, move-in ready with all the conveniences of home away from home.



Beautiful, bright eat-in kitchen with marble countertops and, huge island. Formal dining room is ready for your guests.



Enjoy the 3 spacious bedrooms each with a separate walk-in closet, vanity and a balcony for privacy and solitude.



Immaculate and spacious Master Bedroom with His/Her vanity, big tab, separate shower and a huge walking closet for Him and Her.



Best quality sun screened on all windows for your protection during the hot summer days.



The covered, paved patio is overseeing the Tees of Palm Valley Golf Course with amazing views!!! It is equipped with gas BBQ, patio set, fan and professionally landscaped and ready for you to enjoy!



RENTAL OPTIONS:



- Long term Furnished without utilities - $2250



- Long term unfurnished (at least one year lease) without utilities and without the casita $ 1750



HOA and Pest control are included.



Should have: good references and clear credit record.