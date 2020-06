Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities courtyard pool garage

Custom built home located in the Preserve at Palm Valley!!! This beauty will not last long... Large 3 bedroom, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private courtyard, 2 car garage, home backs to the golf course. Kitchen has a nice size island and lots of cabinet space for storage. Community Pool and Prime Location!!! ****AVAILABLE NOW****