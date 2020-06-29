All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 28 2020

221 N 163 Road Drive

221 N 163rd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

221 N 163rd Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available the first week of February....This Gorgeous Home has 4 over-sized Bedrooms, an Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings, Neutral Colors, Ceiling Fans and Ceramic Tile & Carpet in All the Right Places. Walk into the Stunning Full Open Kitchen Featuring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Large Walk-In Pantry, Breakfast Bar and Plenty of Counter/Cabinet Space for the Cook in the Family. The Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet and a Bathroom En Suite with Double Sinks. Close to Goodyear Ball Park, Schools, I-10, 303 and More. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS ONLY! DOGS WELCOME! Don't miss out on this one. Schedule a showing today before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 N 163 Road Drive have any available units?
221 N 163 Road Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 221 N 163 Road Drive have?
Some of 221 N 163 Road Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 N 163 Road Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 N 163 Road Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 N 163 Road Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 N 163 Road Drive is pet friendly.
Does 221 N 163 Road Drive offer parking?
No, 221 N 163 Road Drive does not offer parking.
Does 221 N 163 Road Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 N 163 Road Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 N 163 Road Drive have a pool?
No, 221 N 163 Road Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 N 163 Road Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 N 163 Road Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 N 163 Road Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 N 163 Road Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 N 163 Road Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 N 163 Road Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
