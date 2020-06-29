221 N 163 Road Drive

Amenities

Available the first week of February....This Gorgeous Home has 4 over-sized Bedrooms, an Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings, Neutral Colors, Ceiling Fans and Ceramic Tile & Carpet in All the Right Places. Walk into the Stunning Full Open Kitchen Featuring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Large Walk-In Pantry, Breakfast Bar and Plenty of Counter/Cabinet Space for the Cook in the Family. The Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet and a Bathroom En Suite with Double Sinks. Close to Goodyear Ball Park, Schools, I-10, 303 and More. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS ONLY! DOGS WELCOME! Don't miss out on this one. Schedule a showing today before it's gone.