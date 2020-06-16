1953 S 174th Ln

Amenities

garage carpet

Solar makes this 4bedroom Goodyear home a bargain! - This 4 bedroom SOLAR home is in excellent condition with new carpet and custom paint! Close to shopping and I-10 as well! This home features a gorgeous kitchen with island and SS appliances, and a 2.5 car tandem garage. The house has extra solar panels and many months of the year you'll likely not have an electric bill at all. Factor that in and this house is priced right! Kitchen with island, SS appliances. Will be professionally cleaned before you move in. $10 monthly admin fee, $400 cleaning deposit, $1500 security deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



No Cats Allowed



