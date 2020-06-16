All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1953 S 174th Ln

1953 South 174th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1953 South 174th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solar makes this 4bedroom Goodyear home a bargain! - This 4 bedroom SOLAR home is in excellent condition with new carpet and custom paint! Close to shopping and I-10 as well! This home features a gorgeous kitchen with island and SS appliances, and a 2.5 car tandem garage. The house has extra solar panels and many months of the year you'll likely not have an electric bill at all. Factor that in and this house is priced right! Kitchen with island, SS appliances. Will be professionally cleaned before you move in. $10 monthly admin fee, $400 cleaning deposit, $1500 security deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5094071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 S 174th Ln have any available units?
1953 S 174th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 1953 S 174th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1953 S 174th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 S 174th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1953 S 174th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1953 S 174th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1953 S 174th Ln does offer parking.
Does 1953 S 174th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 S 174th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 S 174th Ln have a pool?
No, 1953 S 174th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1953 S 174th Ln have accessible units?
No, 1953 S 174th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 S 174th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 S 174th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 S 174th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 S 174th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
