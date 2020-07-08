All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 18595 W Lupine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18595 W Lupine Ave
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

18595 W Lupine Ave

18595 West Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18595 West Lupine Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Las Brisas

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Solar home in newer Goodyear Las Brisas Subdivision! - Solar makes this home very affordable to live in! Split bedroom floorplan with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a large den (could be a 4th bedroom). All appliances are included, even the washer dryer! Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, dark cabinetry, and an island. Oversized living room open to the kitchen. Come see it! Home will be professionally cleaned before you move in and backyard to be cleaned up next week. APS will remain in owner's name, tenant will reimburse owner via property manager on a monthly basis. Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. $10 mthly admin fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5529983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18595 W Lupine Ave have any available units?
18595 W Lupine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 18595 W Lupine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18595 W Lupine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18595 W Lupine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18595 W Lupine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18595 W Lupine Ave offer parking?
No, 18595 W Lupine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18595 W Lupine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18595 W Lupine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18595 W Lupine Ave have a pool?
No, 18595 W Lupine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18595 W Lupine Ave have accessible units?
No, 18595 W Lupine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18595 W Lupine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18595 W Lupine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18595 W Lupine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18595 W Lupine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College