18595 W Lupine Ave

Solar home in newer Goodyear Las Brisas Subdivision! - Solar makes this home very affordable to live in! Split bedroom floorplan with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a large den (could be a 4th bedroom). All appliances are included, even the washer dryer! Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, dark cabinetry, and an island. Oversized living room open to the kitchen. Come see it! Home will be professionally cleaned before you move in and backyard to be cleaned up next week. APS will remain in owner's name, tenant will reimburse owner via property manager on a monthly basis. Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. $10 mthly admin fee



