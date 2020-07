Amenities

Well maintained, clean, 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on an oversized premium mountain view lot with pool and three car garage. Full pool service included in monthly rent. Home is located in Master Planned Community of Estrella with two residents clubs, water park, heated community pool and parks and lakes. Tenant must pay $100 one time fee to obtain residents cards to use the facilities.