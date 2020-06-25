18087 W Paseo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very Nice Five Bedroom Home With Sparkling Pool in Estrella Mountain Ranch - Gorgeous home! You will not be disappointed! This spacious home features one bedroom and full bathroom down stairs. Formal dining room and formal living room. Family room with built in entertainment center. Nice, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets space, maple cabinets, and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find four more bedrooms plus a loft. Full size master bathroom with his & hers closet entries. Large backyard with grass and a sparkling pool that is fenced in for security. This home also features a two car garage along with a separate third car garage. Pool service included in rent.



(RLNE1993546)