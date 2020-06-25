All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 18087 W Paseo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18087 W Paseo Way
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

18087 W Paseo Way

18087 West Paseo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18087 West Paseo Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very Nice Five Bedroom Home With Sparkling Pool in Estrella Mountain Ranch - Gorgeous home! You will not be disappointed! This spacious home features one bedroom and full bathroom down stairs. Formal dining room and formal living room. Family room with built in entertainment center. Nice, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets space, maple cabinets, and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find four more bedrooms plus a loft. Full size master bathroom with his & hers closet entries. Large backyard with grass and a sparkling pool that is fenced in for security. This home also features a two car garage along with a separate third car garage. Pool service included in rent.

(RLNE1993546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18087 W Paseo Way have any available units?
18087 W Paseo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 18087 W Paseo Way currently offering any rent specials?
18087 W Paseo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18087 W Paseo Way pet-friendly?
No, 18087 W Paseo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18087 W Paseo Way offer parking?
Yes, 18087 W Paseo Way offers parking.
Does 18087 W Paseo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18087 W Paseo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18087 W Paseo Way have a pool?
Yes, 18087 W Paseo Way has a pool.
Does 18087 W Paseo Way have accessible units?
No, 18087 W Paseo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18087 W Paseo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18087 W Paseo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18087 W Paseo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18087 W Paseo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College