17830 W FAIRVIEW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully furnished home in Guard Gated, Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den.Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Island / Breakfast Bar,Reverse Osmosis, Granite Counter tops plus all Appliances and Washer and Dryer. also Central Vac. Cozy Great Room with Surround Sound overlooking Dining Room with walk-out to a covered patio. Attractive window coverings and upgraded flooring. Nicely landscaped front and back with Fire Pit, built-in BBQ. Conveniently located to Community Activities, plus Heated Pool and Spa. **If you like resort style living, you'll love this home** OCCUPIED JANUARY-APRIL 2020.