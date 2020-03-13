All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

17830 W FAIRVIEW Street

17830 West Fairview Street · (602) 919-0334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17830 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully furnished home in Guard Gated, Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den.Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Island / Breakfast Bar,Reverse Osmosis, Granite Counter tops plus all Appliances and Washer and Dryer. also Central Vac. Cozy Great Room with Surround Sound overlooking Dining Room with walk-out to a covered patio. Attractive window coverings and upgraded flooring. Nicely landscaped front and back with Fire Pit, built-in BBQ. Conveniently located to Community Activities, plus Heated Pool and Spa. **If you like resort style living, you'll love this home** OCCUPIED JANUARY-APRIL 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street have any available units?
17830 W FAIRVIEW Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street have?
Some of 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
17830 W FAIRVIEW Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street does offer parking.
Does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street have a pool?
Yes, 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street has a pool.
Does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17830 W FAIRVIEW Street does not have units with air conditioning.
