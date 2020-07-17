All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:11 AM

17769 W Sunward Dr · (480) 861-0606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17769 W Sunward Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Need a Vacation? Working from home just got better.... This newly Built completely furnished villa now available! Located on a golf course within the Estrella Mountain Community featuring: Lakes, Championship Golf Course, Work out facilities, Both Heated and Non heated Pools, Spas, clubhouse restaurant, sport courts and of course Mountain hiking! Just minutes away from the racetrack, professional sports, wildlife zoos. The home features the perfect retreat to just relax, enjoy a bbq and watch sunset views over the golf course. Fully furnished and sleeps 5 - need a 3 month vacation, winter rental, or a place to stay while your house is being built. Take a look at the photos and See the complete list of this homes amenities in the Document tab. call for an application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive have any available units?
17769 W SUNWARD Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive have?
Some of 17769 W SUNWARD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17769 W SUNWARD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17769 W SUNWARD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17769 W SUNWARD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17769 W SUNWARD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17769 W SUNWARD Drive offers parking.
Does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17769 W SUNWARD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17769 W SUNWARD Drive has a pool.
Does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive have accessible units?
No, 17769 W SUNWARD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17769 W SUNWARD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17769 W SUNWARD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17769 W SUNWARD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
