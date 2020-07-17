17769 W SUNWARD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Need a Vacation? Working from home just got better.... This newly Built completely furnished villa now available! Located on a golf course within the Estrella Mountain Community featuring: Lakes, Championship Golf Course, Work out facilities, Both Heated and Non heated Pools, Spas, clubhouse restaurant, sport courts and of course Mountain hiking! Just minutes away from the racetrack, professional sports, wildlife zoos. The home features the perfect retreat to just relax, enjoy a bbq and watch sunset views over the golf course. Fully furnished and sleeps 5 - need a 3 month vacation, winter rental, or a place to stay while your house is being built. Take a look at the photos and See the complete list of this homes amenities in the Document tab. call for an application