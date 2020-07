17713 W Maricopa St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19fe9de0b2 ----

**Fantastic 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Goodyear**Great location, close to all. Great lay out, plenty of space. Nice covered back patio, nice open kitchen. **REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS***** ***No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***



2 Car Garage

2.5 Bath

4 Bedroom

Garage Door Opener

Gas

Single Story

Stove