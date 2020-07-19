All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

17633 W Wind Song Avenue

17633 West Wind Song Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17633 West Wind Song Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 2 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom Goodyear home. This home features plenty of living space with separate living room, family room and dining area. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds, tile in high traffic areas, neutral carpeting and two tone paint throughout. Kitchen includes tons of cabinet space, island, electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and separate pantry. Master Suite features large bedroom, walk-in closet, separate shower, garden bathtub and double sinks. Covered patio in the backyard and desert landscaping in front and back make this an easy to maintain yard. Located in Estrella Ranch lake community w/ pool, spa, club house, walking paths & playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue have any available units?
17633 W Wind Song Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue have?
Some of 17633 W Wind Song Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17633 W Wind Song Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17633 W Wind Song Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17633 W Wind Song Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17633 W Wind Song Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17633 W Wind Song Avenue offers parking.
Does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17633 W Wind Song Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17633 W Wind Song Avenue has a pool.
Does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17633 W Wind Song Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17633 W Wind Song Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17633 W Wind Song Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17633 W Wind Song Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
