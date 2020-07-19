17633 W Wind Song Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 2 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom Goodyear home. This home features plenty of living space with separate living room, family room and dining area. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds, tile in high traffic areas, neutral carpeting and two tone paint throughout. Kitchen includes tons of cabinet space, island, electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and separate pantry. Master Suite features large bedroom, walk-in closet, separate shower, garden bathtub and double sinks. Covered patio in the backyard and desert landscaping in front and back make this an easy to maintain yard. Located in Estrella Ranch lake community w/ pool, spa, club house, walking paths & playground!