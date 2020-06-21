All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

17612 W Buchanan Street

17612 West Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

17612 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
First Time Rental Property in Canyon Trails, Great Goodyear Location, close to 303/I10, & Schools.This home has been recently remodeled. Master bedroom has retreat area, great for office or work out room! Large Walk in closet with full master bath! New tile throughout!, NO Carpets a plus! All Appliances are included. Pet Friendly, even comes with Air conditioned Dog house! Call today to schedule private showing! Landscaping included in Rent. Quick approval process , online applications Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17612 W Buchanan Street have any available units?
17612 W Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17612 W Buchanan Street have?
Some of 17612 W Buchanan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17612 W Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
17612 W Buchanan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17612 W Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17612 W Buchanan Street is pet friendly.
Does 17612 W Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 17612 W Buchanan Street does offer parking.
Does 17612 W Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17612 W Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17612 W Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 17612 W Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 17612 W Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 17612 W Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17612 W Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17612 W Buchanan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17612 W Buchanan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17612 W Buchanan Street has units with air conditioning.
