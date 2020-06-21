17612 W Buchanan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

First Time Rental Property in Canyon Trails, Great Goodyear Location, close to 303/I10, & Schools.This home has been recently remodeled. Master bedroom has retreat area, great for office or work out room! Large Walk in closet with full master bath! New tile throughout!, NO Carpets a plus! All Appliances are included. Pet Friendly, even comes with Air conditioned Dog house! Call today to schedule private showing! Landscaping included in Rent. Quick approval process , online applications Call today!