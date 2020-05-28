17584 W FAIRVIEW Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful Adult resort style living, Guard Gated Community at CantaMia. Gorgeous all Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Stunning kitchen with upgraded staggered cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances plus washer and dryer. Private court yard at front entry plus nice size covered back patio to relax. Close to Community Activities. This great vacation, furnished property could be your home away from home. Includes all utilities, HDTV plus Internet.