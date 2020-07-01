All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17276 W. Elizabeth Ave.

17276 West Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17276 West Elizabeth Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27b847c066 ----
Great 3 bedroom home in Cottonflower. Ready to move in this 3 bedroom with a den just what your looking for. Open tiled living room/kitchen and dinning room. Split floor plan with a tiled master bathroom. Easy access to shopping dinning and freeways. Small pets welcome (20 lbs and under)Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. have any available units?
17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. offer parking?
No, 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. have a pool?
No, 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17276 W. Elizabeth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

