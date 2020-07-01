17276 W. Elizabeth Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom home in Cottonflower. Ready to move in this 3 bedroom with a den just what your looking for. Open tiled living room/kitchen and dinning room. Split floor plan with a tiled master bathroom. Easy access to shopping dinning and freeways. Small pets welcome (20 lbs and under)Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.