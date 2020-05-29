All apartments in Goodyear
16931 W HOLLY Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

16931 W HOLLY Street

16931 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

16931 West Holly Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PebbleCreek is a 55+ gated community, with stellar amenities. You can be 45 and live in the community. You could be the first to live in this new Villa just completed. 2 bedrooms/plus a den, 2 bath, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances with a gas cook-top. New water softener just installed. Porcelain plank wood-like tile floors throughout with quartz counters with a beautiful back splash. Upgrades also include the walk in shower and wall to wall glass door. The back courtyard includes a pony wall, and synthetic grass - perfect for pets or just more privacy. Located near the new Oasis Pool, this Villa is covered by the Villa HOA so the front landscape and exterior maintenance are all taken care of. Available now. Vacant, unfurnished, looking for 6 to 12 month rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16931 W HOLLY Street have any available units?
16931 W HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16931 W HOLLY Street have?
Some of 16931 W HOLLY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16931 W HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
16931 W HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16931 W HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16931 W HOLLY Street is pet friendly.
Does 16931 W HOLLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 16931 W HOLLY Street offers parking.
Does 16931 W HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16931 W HOLLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16931 W HOLLY Street have a pool?
Yes, 16931 W HOLLY Street has a pool.
Does 16931 W HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 16931 W HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16931 W HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16931 W HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16931 W HOLLY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16931 W HOLLY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
