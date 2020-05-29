16931 W HOLLY Street

Amenities

PebbleCreek is a 55+ gated community, with stellar amenities. You can be 45 and live in the community. You could be the first to live in this new Villa just completed. 2 bedrooms/plus a den, 2 bath, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances with a gas cook-top. New water softener just installed. Porcelain plank wood-like tile floors throughout with quartz counters with a beautiful back splash. Upgrades also include the walk in shower and wall to wall glass door. The back courtyard includes a pony wall, and synthetic grass - perfect for pets or just more privacy. Located near the new Oasis Pool, this Villa is covered by the Villa HOA so the front landscape and exterior maintenance are all taken care of. Available now. Vacant, unfurnished, looking for 6 to 12 month rental.