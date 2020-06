Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

New build furnished ready for your stay. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen upgraded with granite and all appliances open to great room. Bedroom split. Master bedroom with tile shower and sitting bench, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Guest bedroom with full bath close to bedroom. Everything you need for your stay in the beautiful gated Pebblecreek retirement golf community.