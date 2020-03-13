16775 W DURANGO Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 3 car tandem garage. Tile floors in all the right places! Desirable split plan, master has its own A/C-heat control. Formal Livingroom, separate dining room. Chef's dream eat in kitchen with granite counters, walk-in pantry, island w/breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, desk area, range/oven, micro, fridge & more! Huge family room is open to the kitchen. Master suite has a bay window, walk in closet, bath w/2 sinks, separate tub and shower. Grass and desert backyard with a built-in BBQ that you are sure to enjoy year round! Soft water system. Electric garage opener.Home to be professionally cleaned & carpets to be professionally shampooed. Community park just west of the house by Canyon Trails.