Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

16775 W DURANGO Street

16775 West Durango Street · No Longer Available
Location

16775 West Durango Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 3 car tandem garage. Tile floors in all the right places! Desirable split plan, master has its own A/C-heat control. Formal Livingroom, separate dining room. Chef's dream eat in kitchen with granite counters, walk-in pantry, island w/breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, desk area, range/oven, micro, fridge & more! Huge family room is open to the kitchen. Master suite has a bay window, walk in closet, bath w/2 sinks, separate tub and shower. Grass and desert backyard with a built-in BBQ that you are sure to enjoy year round! Soft water system. Electric garage opener.Home to be professionally cleaned & carpets to be professionally shampooed. Community park just west of the house by Canyon Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16775 W DURANGO Street have any available units?
16775 W DURANGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16775 W DURANGO Street have?
Some of 16775 W DURANGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16775 W DURANGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
16775 W DURANGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16775 W DURANGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 16775 W DURANGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16775 W DURANGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 16775 W DURANGO Street offers parking.
Does 16775 W DURANGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16775 W DURANGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16775 W DURANGO Street have a pool?
No, 16775 W DURANGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 16775 W DURANGO Street have accessible units?
No, 16775 W DURANGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16775 W DURANGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16775 W DURANGO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16775 W DURANGO Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16775 W DURANGO Street has units with air conditioning.
