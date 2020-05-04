1676 S 174TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home in the Cottonflower subdivision with over 2,300 Sq Ft inside. Popular open floor plan with four bedrooms and a den. One of the most desirable floor plans in this neighborhood! Split bedrooms, huge great room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room, too. Large master bathroom with separate tub and shower, double sinks. Lush front yard and entry way make it the prettiest home on the street! Pool in backyard with covered patio. Home features many upgrades including granite counter tops, tankless hw, 20'' tile, newer carpet, paint through out, upgraded light fixtures, sunscreens.