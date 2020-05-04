All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:25 PM

1676 S 174TH Lane

1676 South 174th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1676 South 174th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in the Cottonflower subdivision with over 2,300 Sq Ft inside. Popular open floor plan with four bedrooms and a den. One of the most desirable floor plans in this neighborhood! Split bedrooms, huge great room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room, too. Large master bathroom with separate tub and shower, double sinks. Lush front yard and entry way make it the prettiest home on the street! Pool in backyard with covered patio. Home features many upgrades including granite counter tops, tankless hw, 20'' tile, newer carpet, paint through out, upgraded light fixtures, sunscreens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 S 174TH Lane have any available units?
1676 S 174TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1676 S 174TH Lane have?
Some of 1676 S 174TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 S 174TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1676 S 174TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 S 174TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1676 S 174TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1676 S 174TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1676 S 174TH Lane offers parking.
Does 1676 S 174TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 S 174TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 S 174TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1676 S 174TH Lane has a pool.
Does 1676 S 174TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 1676 S 174TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 S 174TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1676 S 174TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 S 174TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 S 174TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

