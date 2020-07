Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled home in great Goodyear neighborhood! New carpet and paint! - This home is located in a convenient location with I-10 access and shopping near! New paint and carpet just installed! Granite countertops & upgraded kitchen, XXL master walk-in closet, upgraded tile, covered patio. Backs up to a wash, no one is behind you. $1450 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5356761)