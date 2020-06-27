16521 W MADISON Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SORRY NOT PET FRIENDLY This beauty is located on a premium corner lot and has been well taken care of - barely lived in used as 2nd home during the winter months ! 3 bedroom plus double door den - 2 full baths with 2 car garage and great curb appeal - tiled formal living and dining room upon entry - open kitchen to family/great room concept - nice sized kitchen island - pantry - eatin tiled kitchen -stainless steel appliances -master suite offers sliding glass doors - full bath includes separate tub and shower - private toilet room - glass block window above tub - walkin closet - alarm - newly installed 5 ton ac unit - alarm - wood deck off family room -covered patio- spacious laundry room with shelving -