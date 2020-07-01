All apartments in Goodyear
16229 W LA VENTILLA Way
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

16229 W LA VENTILLA Way

16229 W La Ventilla Way · No Longer Available
Location

16229 W La Ventilla Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
MOVE IN SPECIAL.. 500 OFF OF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR NOVEMBER MOVE IN! LIVE in a Brand New Home! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home just completed and is ready for immediate occupancy. Be the first to live in this home and enjoy the modern design, wood floors, quartz counter tops, 9' ceilings. Lots of upgrades including tankless water heater, state of the art wifi thermostats and so much more. You will enjoy the great room downstairs and the upstairs loft. This community offers a lovely community pool for those hot summer days! Enjoy the close in location, easy access to I-10, shopping, etc. if your looking for a rental you will want to put this on your tour list today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way have any available units?
16229 W LA VENTILLA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way have?
Some of 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way currently offering any rent specials?
16229 W LA VENTILLA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way pet-friendly?
No, 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way offer parking?
Yes, 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way offers parking.
Does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way have a pool?
Yes, 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way has a pool.
Does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way have accessible units?
No, 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16229 W LA VENTILLA Way does not have units with air conditioning.

