Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

16162 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16162 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful, well-cared-for home in Palm Valley. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan offers a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Throughout the home, you'll find upgraded baseboards, crown molding, and ceramic tile. The master suite features a double vanity, separate tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. The backyard has been meticulously maintained with several fruit trees and a vegetable garden. This home is located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the West Valley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16162 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
