16154 W Devonshire Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly range

Unit Amenities granite counters range Property Amenities pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Highly sought after area of Goodyear! - It's very difficult to find a 4 bedroom for rent in this highly sought after neighborhood! This home is near desirable schools and lots of sq ft on one level. The kitchen features a walk in pantry, SS appliances, a GAS RANGE, and granite! Lots of tile and just professionally cleaned! Come see it, they don't last long in this area of Goodyear. $1650 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5229069)